Helga Meiszus was one of 15 children who attended Sunday School each Sabbath morning at the Latter-day Saint Tilsit Branch in northeastern Germany in 1929. Each meeting opened with a hymn, a prayer and another hymn before priesthood holders administered the sacrament for the benefit of children who did not attend sacrament services later in the evening. Those in attendance then recited a scripture together and practiced singing.

