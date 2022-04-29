ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Crime Stopper’s Most Wanted: Week of April 29

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULxFn_0fOX0AoQ00

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.

The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FElj_0fOX0AoQ00
    Michael Scott Griffiths
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMvVB_0fOX0AoQ00
    Raul Rey Arellano
  • William Harold Eaton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyMxB_0fOX0AoQ00
    Ashley Brooke Torres
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KARSB_0fOX0AoQ00
    Bianca Marie Sanchez Rangel
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FYSs_0fOX0AoQ00
    Noallan Montellano
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9tmz_0fOX0AoQ00
    Miguel Camacho Rodriguez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250h84_0fOX0AoQ00
    William Denney
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFDC7_0fOX0AoQ00
    Kathleen Arteche
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UncSw_0fOX0AoQ00
    Kendrick A. Smith

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org .

Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if the tip leads to an arrest, they can qualify for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crime.

