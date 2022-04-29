Crime Stopper’s Most Wanted: Week of April 29
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.
The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.
Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org .
Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if the tip leads to an arrest, they can qualify for a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crime.
- 11 El Paso-area track and field athletes punch tickets to state meet
- Police: At least 4 stabbed during Abilene Cinco de Mayo celebration
- Chihuahuas defeat Aces 9-8 on walk-off hit from Brett Sullivan
- Houston listed in top 10 fastest-sinking coastal cities
- New Mexico State’s Sage Doxtater signs undrafted free agent deal with Saints; former UTEP DB Lowe signs with Rams
- The fastest-selling new and used cars in today’s market
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0