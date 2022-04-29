ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Local Tops participating in National drug takeback day

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago

(WETM) — Tops is reminding residents that they will be hosting Pharmaceutical drop-off locations in Bath, Ithaca and Dansville during the 21st Annual National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 30th.

The drop-off locations will allow residents to take unwanted, expired, or unused medications and dispose of them safely and anonymously.

Drug Take-Back drop off locations in the Twin Tiers

The drop-offs will be available during normal pharmacy hours. Tops in the area can be found at these addresses:

  • Dansville — 35 Franklin Plaza
  • Bath — 309 W. Morris Street Bath
  • Ithaca — 2300 N. Triphammer Road

Tops says that the last National Drug Take Back day, hosted in October 2021 saw over 744,082 lbs. (372 Tons) of medication recovered. Since the program’s inception in 2010, 15.2 million pounds of medication across the US have been properly disposed of.

“Every year Tops is pleased to be a part of the Annual National Drug Take Back Day events in the communities we serve,” said Matthew Hamed, director of Pharmacy operations for Tops Friendly Markets. “We want to help be a part of the solution and are pleased to help not only on April 30 but year-round. Proper disposal of unused, unwanted, and/or expired prescription medications helps not only protect our environment but more importantly, saves lives.”

