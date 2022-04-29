ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Frank Lampard ‘very committed’ to Everton even if relegation battle is lost

By Andy Hunter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFQgI_0fOWzbNm00
Frank Lampard looks on during Everton’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend that pushed them deeper into relegation trouble.

Frank Lampard has no intention of quitting Everton even if the club suffer a first relegation since 1951.

Everton have six games to save their Premier League status, starting with the visit of Lampard’s former club Chelsea on Sunday, and would be five points adrift of Burnley by kick-off if their relegation rivals win at Watford.

The Everton manager remains focused on survival, and therefore reluctant to consider or discuss the possibility of relegation, but confirmed he intended to remain in the job beyond this season. “I am very committed,” said Lampard, who succeeded Rafael Benítez on 31 January. “I really don’t want to get into the headlines, or ins and outs of that, but absolutely [I am committed].”

Asked whether he would manage an Everton team in the Championship, Lampard replied: “I don’t want to get drawn on that question but what I will say is I have loved every minute of being at this club. Sometimes people from the outside ask me, because of the position we are in: ‘Are you enjoying it, with all the pressures of it?’ I absolutely love it.

“I have been welcomed incredibly well by the fans and supported by them and I will do everything to get this club back to where I want it to be. I’m not going to jump into the future because it’s not worth it but, in terms of my dedication to this job, I will give it absolutely everything for as long as Everton want me here and I can get them to where I think we can get to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEpZ2_0fOWzbNm00
Frank Lampard (left) believes Anthony Gordon has been unfairly criticised after the Merseyside derby. Photograph: Tony McArdle/Everton FC/Getty Images

The Everton manager has defended Anthony Gordon after fierce criticism of the 21-year-old’s performance against Liverpool last weekend, when he was booked for diving and had a strong penalty appeal denied by the referee Stuart Attwell.

Lampard said: “I don’t think it is the case [that Gordon goes to ground easily]. I think Anthony’s booking was the first in his senior career for simulation. If you look at attacking players in the league, fast players who change direction quickly and then the defender sticks their leg out and makes contact, I think you could find many clips that look similar.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“Whether it’s a penalty or not – I’m not going to sit here and say it’s stonewall – but there is definitely contact. The second half one is a penalty in my firm opinion, although it won’t be everyone’s opinion. Anthony was ahead of the defender [Joël Matip], the defender stepped on his foot and gave him a push.

“I think it’s unfair to put that on Anthony. Anthony is a great kid. He is very similar to Mason Mount in his attitude, his application and his talent levels.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Benítez
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Joël Matip
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Gerrard on Klopp Extension: “It’s Terrific News For Liverpool”

When Steven Gerrard took over as manager of Aston Villa this season, many saw it as a stepping stone in his journey to fulfill his ambition of managing Liverpool FC. With current manager Jürgen Klopp’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season when Gerrard took the job, it seemed a real possibility that he could be in line to take over for the German in 2024 if he could prove himself capable of getting results in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
The Guardian

Valentina Polukhina obituary

My friend and colleague Valentina Polukhina, who has died aged 85, was the leading authority on the life and work of the Nobel Laureate poet Joseph Brodsky. She wrote more than 20 books of literary criticism and did much to foster new Russian poetry. After arriving at Keele University as a language assistant, she rose to become its professor of Russian literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

258K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy