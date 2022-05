The average person weighing 180 pounds burns 257-463 calories per hour playing gold, the total calories burn depends on the your weight, intensity and type of activity. You may not think that golf provides many physical benefits since there isn’t much physical activity required to play the sport. However, playing golf will allow you to burn plenty of calories. Read on to find out exactly how many calories you can expect to burn while playing golf.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO