Temporary closure of Ft. Smith inclusive playground

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Bell, Jr. Park, located at 1900 Riverfront Drive will be temporarily closed on Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, to allow for the repair of surfacing around a support beam for the shade structure.

According to a press release, the playground is expected to reopen on Saturday, May 7. Contractors for the City of Fort Smith will be completing the work on the playground beginning Monday morning.

Citizens will need to refrain from utilizing the playground to allow time for the materials to cure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.