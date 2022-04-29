ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola gives short shrift to Liverpool’s fixture complaints

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xX4MV_0fOWz3eR00
Pep Guardiola rebutted Jürgen Klopp’s statement with examples of Manchester City’s recent schedule.

Pep Guardiola has laughed off Jürgen Klopp’s and Liverpool’s complaints about their schedule this week by saying if he allowed Manchester City’s fixture timetable to affect him he would go and manage in the Maldives.

Klopp is unhappy that after facing Villarreal on Wednesday in the Champions League his team travel to Newcastle for Saturday’s early kick-off. This moved his club to try to change the time of the match.

When Guardiola was asked how he viewed the German’s remarks, his initial answer had a cutting tone. “Always I sympathise about the concerns of Liverpool,” he said. “How many times have we discussed what’s happened to us and I’ve said I don’t want to talk about that. It’s not going to change because the broadcasters are thinking about what they have to do to get more viewers.

“Of course I understand it but what can I say? Sir Alex Ferguson was the most important icon in the history of English football and he was complaining [about this] when he was a teenager. We played in Madrid against Atlético and three days later we played at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Chelsea played Tuesday [of that week] and could have played on Saturday but played on Sunday [in the other semi-final]. Do you think they [broadcasters] think about that? No, because the next Tuesday, Liverpool play against United. Everyone has their own business to defend. We adapt.

“If I’m not satisfied I go home and don’t be manager of Man City. I go to another league in the Maldives, and play one game a week and I’m so comfortable under the coconuts. But it’s not the case. You are playing at 12.30 – I’m sorry, Liverpool, but I’m not involved with that.”

Guardiola offered a quip when asked whether there was disappointment that Mohamed Salah was voted the Football Writers’ men’s player of the year instead of Kevin De Bruyne.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“Congrats to Salah,” he said. “Jürgen says they have the best keeper, defender, midfielder, strikers so it’s normal for them to win the award,” Klopp has said that Alisson is the best No 1 and his deputy, Caoimhín Kelleher, the finest No 2.

City are at Leeds later on Saturday, knowing if they win there and their final four matches they retain the title. Guardiola has no concern regarding his players feeling the pressure. “They have been here many times,” he said. “These players, I know them.” John Stones and Kyle Walker remain injured.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Caoimhín Kelleher
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#English Football#The Champions League#German#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Putin’s nuclear threats: Russia is losing in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine and its consequences weaken Russia’s conventional military, Vladimir Putin’s government has resorted to nuclear threats designed to project strength. Mr Putin wants to intimidate his opponents. But his strategy is failing. Instead of Ukraine’s allies backing down, they are stepping up their support. The US Congress this week approved $11bn of arms to Ukraine, three times the total military aid Washington has so far given.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Valentina Polukhina obituary

My friend and colleague Valentina Polukhina, who has died aged 85, was the leading authority on the life and work of the Nobel Laureate poet Joseph Brodsky. She wrote more than 20 books of literary criticism and did much to foster new Russian poetry. After arriving at Keele University as a language assistant, she rose to become its professor of Russian literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

258K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy