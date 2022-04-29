ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Resident shares thoughts on transportation and development in Ocala/Marion County

By Reader Submission
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading the comments of others on here, I am compelled to add my observations. The current leadership of Ocala/Marion County seems determined to change what has kept lifelong residents here, and they have brought thousands more from congested areas to move here. A story that was posted speaks of...

Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Donations, honors and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion County

Clay Electric donates $10,000 to the CF Patriot Fund The College of Central Florida Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Clay Electric Foundation on April 7, according to a press release from CF. The funds were raised through Clay Electric’s Operation Round Up campaign and will support the CF Foundation’s Patriot Fund, which provides financial assistance to help keep CF students in school and on track when emergencies arise, the release said. ...
MARION COUNTY, FL
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Seafood festival brings mouthwatering eats to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Crab, shrimp and more seafood will fill up bellies in Volusia County this weekend. The Crab & Seafood Festival is returning Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside elite Disney World...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida Reedy Creek dissolution law won’t stand in court, government attorney says

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Maitland attorney specializing in local government issues said the law stripping Disney of its special governing powers will not hold up in court. Jacob Schumer is questioning the legality of Senate Bill 4C, which dissolves the Reedy Creek special district. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the legislation last week.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Not enough houses: a look at why South Florida is suffering from a severe lack of inventory

A severe shortage of housing has plagued South Florida home buyers, helping fuel the insane real estate market. Rising demand from out-of-state buyers and local residents have only added more pressure to a market that has been severely underbuilt for years. Why is the region behind, and is there any hope of a more balanced market? It’s complicated. An imbalanced market Experts say that a ...
Citrus County Chronicle

Retail explosion continues in Lecanto with more store announcements

Earlier this week, Target and Aldi announced they were coming to the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. On Friday, the Chronicle learned the following retailers are planning to locate there as well: Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, Petsmart, Old Navy and Skechers. Corta...
LECANTO, FL

