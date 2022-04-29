ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Dry today; Rain chances return for the weekend

By Tyler Allender
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Times of sun and clouds on this Friday. It will be dry with a warm breeze in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A chance of...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvm Rrb Times
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday on Long Island; rain returns Monday

Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. Afternoon clouds will build in ahead of rain showers that will arrive early Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon and evening clouds slowly...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVM

Pop Up Storms Staying in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Intervals of clouds and sun will be the main forecast again today as a few showers and storms pop up in the afternoon and evening. We kick off the work week on a mild note with lows in the mid-60s before things warm up quickly to the mid and upper 80s with more in the way of afternoon pop up storms. We will continue on a warming trend through the work week with highs in the upper-80s nearing the 90 degree mark for many and surpassing it for some. We will keep at least a slim rain chance each day with intervals of sun and clouds as warmer afternoons bring us some energy to pop up these storms.
COLUMBUS, GA
News 12

Rain overnight; wet weather kicks off workweek across Long Island

Overnight rain will lead into a cloudy Monday with periods of rain showers throughout the day. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says high temperatures Monday will reach 56 degrees. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers returning late Tuesday night. Highs near 60 and lows near 48. WEDNESDAY:...
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Scattered thunderstorms throughout the day Saturday

Saturday starts with scattered showers in the morning. There may be a brief break in rain late morning and early afternoon. But any time after 2 p.m., we will be watching for more rain and thunderstorms. The chance for storms continues from late afternoon through Saturday night.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy