Indianapolis, IN

Child struck in hit-and-run near eastside

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently investigating a hit-and-run that sent a child to the hospital on near east side.

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Rural Street between East New York Street and East Washington Street. The vehicle involved fled the scene after hitting the child. The child was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as we receive more information.

