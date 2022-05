A couple got married on a Southwest Airlines flight at 37,000 feet on Sunday night, with call-button lighting and toilet paper strung up as an impromptu altar.Jeremy Salda and his fiancee Pam had reportedly missed their connection to Vegas, where they hoped to get married, after flight delays, prompting the decision to throw caution to the headwinds and get hitched onboard.The spontaneous nuptials happened on flight WN2690, their Dallas to Phoenix leg, where the couple had boarded dressed to get wed with hopes of going straight to the chapel once they touched down in Vegas.To set the mood, passengers lit...

