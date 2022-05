Manchester United picked up a vital 3-0 win over West Ham to inch closer to securing a much-needed top three finish in the Women’s Super League this season. United just had to win on Sunday afternoon to keep their chances of qualifying for the top three alive and they did just that with a convincing win against the Hammers. The Reds just have one game to go before the end of the campaign.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO