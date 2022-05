MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After making headlines and going viral, the wallabies at the Memphis Zoo are now ready for meet and greets with their adoring public. Zoo officials announced the new VIP Wallaby Encounter, which allows visitors to go behind the scenes at the wallaby habitat at the KangaZoo Exhibit. Folks will learn about the mob, and the zoo said the wallabies could come up for a greeting and may even eat out of the visitors’ hands. But that’s not guaranteed.

