Xbox and Bethesda have announced a new summer showcase event that will take place in June. For the most part, Xbox and Bethesda have held presentations of some sort in June of each year to touch on new games that each publisher will be releasing in the future. And even though these showcases won't be happening in proximity to E3 this year given that the gaming convention is canceled, both publishers are still moving forward with this event that should bring about some interesting announcements.

