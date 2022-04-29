Police, elementary school kids line up for 'High 5 Fridays'

A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
A 6th Street neighbor contacted police at 4 pm to report a toddler running back and forth across the street at 4 pm. The neighbor said she told the mother to come get the child, but the mother threatened to call the cops on her and still made no attempt to retrieve the child.
**This article is based on nonfiction about actual events that were told to me by my friend; used with permission. Over the years I’ve worked with a lot of interesting people. One of my friends that I worked with shared a very personal story with me. Her mother remarried when she was about 12. She didn’t get along well with her new stepfather, but she stayed busy with school and didn’t see him a lot.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A MISSING toddler has been found dead in a creek about a mile from where he was last seen. Little Noah Alan Jordan was reported missing Sunday after his family last saw him in Kent County, Michigan, at around 11am. Officials found the one-year-old's body at 9am on Monday in...
The Forest Hills community remains in shock two days after a Chinese food delivery man was shot and killed while working in the neighborhood Saturday night. Zhiwen Yan, 45, was on his scooter when he was fatally shot in the chest near the intersection of 108th Street and 67th Drive at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He was making a delivery for the Great Wall Restaurant, located at 104-37 Queens Boulevard, and had a bag of food in his possession when he was hit. The police have not made any arrests.
BOSTON — Two Boston city councilors are calling for an investigation after two concerning incidents at a K-8 school in South Boston. According to a police report, a student found a live, .45-caliber Winchester bullet inside a toilet in the boy's bathroom at the Condon School on Friday. The...
May 2 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old Netherlands boy took his mother's keys and crashed her vehicle into two parked cars, authorities said. A bystander discovered the child walking barefoot in his pajamas and alone in Overvecht, a neighborhood in the Dutch town of Utrecht, on Saturday morning after the incident, which happened after his father had left home for work, according to local police.
CARVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a pickup truck into a cranberry bog in the town of Carver, according to police. Carver police said the town's dispatch center received two 911 calls at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday reporting that a vehicle had gone into the water in the cranberry bog behind 7 Holmes St., and that the driver was still inside the vehicle.
BOSTON — A teacher at a K-8 school in South Boston is speaking out after recent incidents, including a bullet found at the school, that has some people concerned for their safety. A student found a live, .45-caliber Winchester bullet inside a toilet in the boy's bathroom at the...
SUTTON, Mass. — A fire tore through the garage of a home in Sutton early Monday morning. Firefighters were called at 3 a.m. to the home at 296 Mendon Road. No injuries were reported, but heavy flames could be seen coming out of the garage. WCVB will have more...
Comments / 0