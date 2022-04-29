Charges against Carrizozo school board member could be dismissed
CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrizozo school board member accused of failing to report child abuse against her son is on the road to having her charges dropped. Court documents show Faithe Samora agreed to enter a pre-prosecution diversion program for two years.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Mysterious outbreak kills 24 horses in Roswell
- Albuquerque: 1 arrested in officer-involved shooting at Cabela’s
- Wildfire: Fire Evacuations: What you need to know
- Weird – Off Beat: Virginia tattoo shop giving out free tattoos — as long as they’re ‘mayo-themed’
Her husband, Jesse Samora, is accused of choking, slamming, and pinning her 12-year-old son last summer. Faithe Samora claimed she didn’t know about the incidents but both the boy and Jesse Samora said she was there at the time.
If she completes the diversion program, her charges will be dismissed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0