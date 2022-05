Missouri baseball trailed from the first batter in its 13-4 loss to Mississippi State. RJ Yeager went 3-6, hitting two home runs with five RBI for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State started Friday night off with a Yeager bomb. On the second pitch of the night, Yeager hit a high fly ball that carried up and over the right-field fence for a leadoff homer. He went for round two in the...

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO