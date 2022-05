Russia have been banned from making a bid to host the men’s European championships in both 2028 and 2032, as part of a number of sanctions announced by Uefa relating to the country’s continued suspension from international football. Russia had declared an interest in rivalling the UK and Ireland for the right to host Euro 2028 but will not be allowed to continue its bid following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.It comes as Uefa reached decisions on a number of areas relating to Russia’s involvement in continental competitions.Portugal will replace Russia in the women’s Euros in England this summer, while...

