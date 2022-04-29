ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arteta gives injury update on three players ahead of West Ham clash

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikel Arteta spoke to the press ahead of his Arsenal side’s clash with West Ham on Sunday, confirming the latest injury updates on Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka. The youngster picked up a knock during the 4-2 victory over Chelsea, but was eager to feature in...

www.yardbarker.com

BBC

Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 35 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
The Independent

Leicester to bench European ambition with focus on Tottenham – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insisted Leicester would put thoughts of a possible first European final to one side to focus fully on Sunday’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League.Next Thursday the Foxes will play for a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the semi-final first leg this week, a match in which they were disappointed not to take further advantage of the opportunities they created.It is a tantalising prospect and the Europa League ticket on offer to the tournament winners is Leicester’s only realistic chance of securing European football for next...
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Brighton and Hove Albion Women - The Opposition

Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women knowing that victory will take them back into third place in the WSL, and within touching distance of claiming the final Champions League slot for next season. City have spent much of the second half of the season chasing down Spurs...
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. West Ham: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

What a difference a week makes. Arsenal went from losing control of 4th place and facing a difficult schedule to back in the lead position with a match coming up against a side still stretched by European football. 538 now has the Gunners’ odds of ending the season in 4th place at 67% and clear favorites to win four of their five remaining matches. In Mikel Arteta’s comments on Friday it sounds as though both Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu will be available this weekend, while Thomas Partey’s return won’t be this season.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Bournemouth hold on to second; Wigan win L1

Dominic Solanke's 30th goal of the season helped Bournemouth retain the advantage over Nottingham Forest in the race for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward's 21st-minute effort, followed by two in the second half from Philip Billing, secured a 3-0 win and ended Blackburn's play-off chances.
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton’s spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham’s main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal’s bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, the Magpies’ top scorer this season, are still out with injury for Newcastle. Ryan Frasier has “been on grass” but not yet trained, so is unlikely to feature Saturday. Newcastle have improved markedly since Eddie Howe took over following the takeover of...
Daily Mail

Martin Odegaard announced himself as an Arsenal player with a dazzling display at West Ham last season... now a permanent member of Mikel Arteta's squad, he is the leader of their top-four push as the two sides meet again

Martin Odegaard would probably still afford himself a slight smile whenever his performance away at West Ham in March last year is brought into a conversation. Arsenal's failure to win at the London Stadium last season - despite coming from 3-0 down to draw a thriller - means the Norwegian will himself never be completely satisfied with his work that afternoon.
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put an end to their recent run of poor form as they host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.United have won just one of their past six games but avoided a third consecutive defeat after Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday.The team’s slide has seen them fall away from top-four contention under Ralf Ragnick, who has accepted an offer to become Austria’s next head coach alongside a consultancy role at the club.It adds to the sense that United’s season is already over ahead of the arrival of...
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Leicester City

Leicester City fell to Tottenham Hotspur by a score of 3-1 in the early Sunday match. Harry Kane scored from a corner in an even first period. Son Heung-Min added a brace in the second half before Kelechi Iheanacho got a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Foxes. Manager Brendan Rodgers...
