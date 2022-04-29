ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Two teens arrested for New Iberia homicide originally thought to be suicide

By Scott Lewis
NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — Two teenagers have been arrested in an April 13 New Iberia shooting on Jennifer St. that was originally thought to have been a homicide, according to police.

A 17-year-old has been charged with negligent homicide, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possession of stolen firearms.

A 15-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact to a negligent homicide.

LINDA FRICKEY CARJACKING: Teenage suspects to be tried as adults, could face life in prison

A 23-year-old man was found inside a residence in the 1700 block of Jennifer St. on Wednesday, April 13. He was found with a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New Iberia Police .

“During … interviews, detectives noted several inconsistencies in statements,” stated NIPD officials in a press release. “Detectives found that evidence on the scene was not consistent with the statements provided. An autopsy was ordered the following day. At the conclusion of the autopsy, the preliminary manner of death was ruled homicide.”

Both juveniles have been transported to a detention center in Alabama, according to the NIPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

