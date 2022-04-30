ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clarksville Man Killed In Oak Grove Wreck

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have released the name of a Clarksville man that was killed in a wreck on Fort Campbell...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Campbell#Clarksville Man Killed#Oak Grove Wreck#Kentucky State Police
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy