High-profile super agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness, his family has confirmed. It comes after Raiola - the representative of such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - was forced to take to social media in a furious final tweet while fighting for his life in hospital to slam suggestions he had died on Thursday.

