Northway, Roy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Ritz. Ritz is a four to five year old boxer mix with all the energy in the world. Debbie Blackwood with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says Ritz is an absolute delight to walk, and that he always manages to maintain a good speed and pace, making him her favorite walking companion.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO