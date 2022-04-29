ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Northway, Roy

By Gilda Duarte
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS—Roy Northway, 64, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, April...

Billings Scarlets at Sheridan Troopers Legion Baseball DH 4/27/22

Sheridan won the first game in walk-off fashion, but their rally in game 2 came up short, and the game was called after 5 innings due to rain. 0:05 – T2 Trevor Stowe (Sheridan) strikes out Luke Tallmen (Billings) 0:14 – T2 Trevor Stowe (Sheridan) strikes out Keaton Mickelson...
SHERIDAN, WY
Furry Friday: Ritz

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Ritz. Ritz is a four to five year old boxer mix with all the energy in the world. Debbie Blackwood with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says Ritz is an absolute delight to walk, and that he always manages to maintain a good speed and pace, making him her favorite walking companion.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The car of a missing Idaho Falls teen has been recovered from the Snake River Sunday morning in Idaho Falls. The car, belonging to missing Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall, was located just south of Johns Hole Boat Ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20 during a search by Adventures with Purpose along with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and IFPD.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rainbow trout stocking schedule released for May

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released its stocking schedule for the month of May throughout the Magic Valley. The department estimates it will stock around 62,100 fish throughout the month. The stocking schedule is as follows:. Penny Lake: May 2-6; 500...
IDAHO STATE

