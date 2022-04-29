ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Army Chinook helicopters help set up base camp on Denali

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhkeQ_0fOWuOmY00

Those wishing to climb North America’s tallest peak got a leg up this week from the U.S. Army.

Aviators from B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright flew two bus-sized CH-47F Chinook helicopters Wednesday to continue the decades-old tradition of helping set up base camp on Denali, a 20,310-foot (6,190 meters) mountain located about 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

Thousands of pounds of equipment and supplies were delivered to Kahiltna Glacier, site of the lower base camp at 7,200 feet (2,195 meters).

The National Park Service establishes that camp and another at the 14,000-foot (4,267-meter) level as climbers attempt to summit Denali along the West Buttress route, the most popular for climbers. Last year, of the 1,007 climbers who attempted to reach the top of Denali, 943 went along the West Buttress route. Of those, 490 reached the summit, or 52%.

Fort Wainwright soldiers often return to Denali when the helicopters are needed for high elevation rescues. This assistance is provided for various reasons, including when the National Park Service’s helicopter is out of service or when there are more patients than the park service’s smaller helicopter can carry.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier shot and killed in Alaska

A U.S. Army soldier was shot and killed at a hotel near Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, the Army first revealed Tuesday night. In a statement provided to American Military News, the Army identified the deceased soldier as 30-year-old Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis. The Army said its Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Anchorage Police Department are leading the investigation into Francis’ death.
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Army announces new weapons to replace M4, M249

The U.S. Army has chosen Sig Sauer, Inc to produce its Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW), which will replace its M4/M4A1 service rifle and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). On Tuesday, the Army announced the decision to go with the Sig Sauer designs after a 27-month selection process that saw the arms company’s design compete against designs submitted by Textron Systems and General Dynamic. Sig Sauer will now produce what is being called the XM5 to replace its M4 service, and the XM250 to replace its M249 squad-level light machine gun.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Helicopters#Base Camp#Us Army Chinook#The U S Army#B Company#52nd Aviation Regiment
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy investigating vandalism of nuclear submarine

The U.S. Navy is investigating what they believe is an intentional act of vandalism that damaged equipment within the Virginian-class submarine USS Texas (SSN-775) in the last month. The suspected vandalism took place as the USS Texas has been undergoing maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. Shipyard spokesperson...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
Navy Times

Navy captain fired after another Hawaii fuel leak

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center on Monday due to a loss of confidence “following a series of leadership and oversight failures at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility,” the service said. Capt. Albert Lee Hornyak has served...
HAWAII STATE
USNI News

EOD Sailor Killed in Marine Corps Training Exercise

A sailor died Sunday while training with the Marine Corps at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, the Navy announced Wednesday. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, of Oklahoma, assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, was participating in the third phase of Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course, at the time of his death, said 1st Lt. Phillip Parker, a spokesman for the Training and Education Command, HQ Marine Corps.
KANEOHE, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US Navy sailors injured in nuclear sub accident

Two U.S. Navy personnel were injured on Saturday during routine testing of the USS Louisiana, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, the facility said on Sunday in a press release posted on Facebook. Around noon local time, the sub...
ACCIDENTS
MilitaryTimes

2 Air Force staff sergeants charged with stealing ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Fairchild Air Force Base staff sergeants face charges of stealing thousands of rounds of ammunition from the Spokane, Washington, base in a case with antigovernment overtones. John I. Sanger and Eric Eagleton were named in a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Spokane on...
SPOKANE, WA
Navy Times

Biden to nominate first uniformed woman to lead a military service

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Adm. Linda Fagan as the next commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first uniformed woman to lead a military branch. The news was first reported by USNI News. Officials with knowledge of the nomination confirmed the news ahead of the formal announcement, expected to come this week.
MILITARY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

629K+
Followers
150K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy