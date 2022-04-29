ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tiny research robot is living with an Antarctica penguin colony

By Zoe Christen Jones
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a story of unlikely friendship. A small research robot is currently living with an Emperor penguin colony in Antarctica, providing vital information for researchers in Cape Cod, CBS Boston reports. ECHO, the robot, belongs...

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

