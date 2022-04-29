ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Kosovo, far from their homeland, Ukrainian women undergo...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv forces strike Russian village as Moscow launches new assault on Donbas

Russia on Tuesday said a village in Belgorod province was struck by Ukraine, wounding one person, although it was not clear whether the strike was carried out by artillery, mortars or missiles.Earlier this month, Russia had accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, as well as of shelling villages there several times.Moscow, meanwhile, has launched an expected offensive aimed at taking control of eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said. “The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A significant part of the entire...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian air defense systems gifted by unidentified European country

Russia’s military on Monday is claiming to have destroyed air defense systems that were "delivered to the Kyiv regime by a European country." The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said in a statement that the four S-300 launchers were hidden in a hanger near the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro and that 25 Ukrainian soldiers were also hit in the strike, according to Reuters.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Demining#Russia#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia warns United States against sending more arms to Ukraine

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people,...
POLITICS
The Independent

West calling for Ukraine to ‘attack Russia’, Moscow claims

Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, a foreign ministry spokesperson in Moscow said on Thursday. Russia has warned the west to take seriously threats that it will respond to any strikes on its territory while President Putin said on Wednesday that his response would be “lightning fast” should it interefere in its “special military operation” in UkraineThe Kremlin reported a series of blasts in the south of Russia and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and “karma” for Moscow's...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy