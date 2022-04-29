ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders decline fifth-year option on all three 2019 first-round picks

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn’t want to commit to players inherited on the roster.

General manager Dave Ziegler announced Friday that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023.

The options were worth $11.5 million for Ferrell, and about $8 million each for Jacobs and Abram.

“We look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward,” Ziegler said in a statement.

The Raiders declined fifth-year options for ach of their 2019 first-round picks.
The 2019 class was supposed to lay the foundation for a rebuilding project for the Raiders after the team acquired extra first-round picks by trading away star edge rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper the previous year.

While then-coach Jon Gruden and then-general manager Mike Mayock found two gems late in that draft in edge rusher Maxx Crosby and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, the first round was mostly a flop.

Clelin Ferrell has struggled as a pass rusher since he was drafted in 2019.
Ferrell was picked fourth overall despite being projected far lower and never developed into a consistent player. While he showed some positive signs playing against the run, he struggled mightily as a pass rusher and had eight sacks in his first three seasons.

He was relegated to a backup role last season when he played less than one-quarter of the defensive snaps.

Jacobs had the most production out of the group, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons after being drafted 24th overall and making the Pro Bowl in 2020.

He was hampered by a string of nagging injuries over his career and didn’t offer a lot as a receiver or as a big-play back with just five runs of at least 20 yards the past two seasons. Jacobs ran for 872 yards and nine TDs in 2021.

Abram missed almost his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury after being drafted 27th overall in 2019 and struggled in pass defense the past two years before getting hurt again late in 2021.

He had some bright moments playing closer to the line of scrimmage last season, but is a poor fit for new coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense that relies heavily on two deep safeties.

The blown first-round picks have been a recurring theme for the Raiders with only one of their eight first-round picks from 2016-20 getting their fifth-year option picked up or an extension.

Jacobs rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons
The Raiders let 2016 first-rounder Karl Joseph leave after four seasons, traded away 2017 first-rounder Gareon Conley halfway through his third season and released 2020 first-rounders Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette last year over off-field issues. Ruggs was charged with felony DUI in a crash that killed a woman and Arnette threatened someone with a gun in a social media post.

Las Vegas’ top pick in 2021, Alex Leatherwood, struggled as a rookie at both right tackle and guard and his future is uncertain.

The Raiders traded away their first-round pick this year for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders Draft Neil Farrell Jr. With 126th Overall Pick

It didn't take long for the Raiders to make their second pick of Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft after trading up to acquire Zamir White at No. 122. Las Vegas selected LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. with the 126th overall pick on Saturday. Farrell, a Mobile, Alabama...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders Receive Stunning Grade For Value In 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and there were quite a few shocking trades and shocking picks throughout the process. While the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make their first pick until the No. 90 overall selection, a lot of analysts love what they were able to do. Of course, the Raiders didn’t have picks in the first two rounds due to the massive blockbuster trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Jaguars get QB Lawrence help, draft Kentucky C Luke Fortner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Given Jacksonville’s history at center, Luke Fortner should be prepared for a lengthy career with the Jaguars. The Jags selected the three-year Kentucky starter with the first pick in the third round (No. 65 overall) of the NFL draft Friday night. He’s expected to be a plug-and-play starter for a franchise that’s essentially had just two players man the position for the better part of the last two decades.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft: Eagles 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Eagles are just getting started with filling their 90-man roster for this summer’s training camp sessions. Howie Roseman has been open about the undrafted free agent class having several big-named stars who hold second-day draft grades, and after only using five picks over the weekend, the Eagles have plenty of space to address key needs.
NFL
FOX Sports

49ers address needs at offensive line, cornerback in draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers went into. While San Francisco found some options at cornerback and guard, the Niners leave the draft still with some potential questions at center and safety. The Niners took a pair of college tackles who they believe will best fit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
