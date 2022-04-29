Florida Woman Chooses Lump-Sum Of $2,330,000 On Scratch-Off Ticket Win

The Florida Lottery announced that Yaimara Montes de Oca, 32, of Miami, claimed a $2,500 A Week for Life top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.00.

Montes de Oca purchased her winning ticket from Navarro Discount Pharmacy, located at 14055 Southwest 88th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players can win big for just $5 on the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game, offering four top prizes! With more than $120.9 million in total cash prizes and the chance to win 2X or 5X the prize shown, there’s something for every player to enjoy! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.95.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .