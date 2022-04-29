ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Train derails near Scotts Addition in Richmond

By Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A train derailed in Richmond Friday afternoon.

The derailment occurred at the CSX rail line near the Scotts Addition area, near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The train ran off the rails around 5 p.m. Onlookers were photographed at the scene checking out the damage inflicted to one of the train cars, crushed halfway under the bridge, while the car directly underneath the bridge is turned over on its side.

This incident follows a series of Richmond derailments within a year:

June, 8 2021: PHOTOS: 18 train cars derail near Tredegar Street in Richmond

June, 30 202: Train derailed on bridge in Rocketts Landing

July, 23 2021: PHOTOS: Drone images show coal from derailed CSX train going into the James River

Richmond Fire said no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Metro Richmond area authorities report 32 school bus-involved crashes since start of 2022

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

