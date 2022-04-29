OCCF awards $127,371 to Owen County students

Your Owen County Community Foundation (OCCF) along with the help of many of our generous donors, who made these awards possible, proudly presented 73 scholarship awards at the 2022 Scholarship Celebration Program at Owen Valley High School on Sunday, April 24th. This year, your OCCF awarded $127,371 in scholarships to graduating seniors and postsecondary students, this is nearly $54,000 more than was awarded in 2021. $107,571 was awarded to 32 Owen Valley, Lighthouse Christian Academy, and White River Valley High School seniors, and $19,800 was awarded to 10 postsecondary students, who are attending college at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, Indiana University-Bloomington, Indiana State University, Ivy Tech Community College, Taylor University, University of Southern Indiana, and Vincennes University. Your OCCF’s Board and Staff are thrilled to announce that this award distribution made 2022 a record year for the number of scholarships given and scholarship monies awarded - largely due to the addition of three new scholarships in 2021-22. In addition to those scholarship winners, the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner, Dev Patel, received the honor of having his name added to the permanent plaque displayed at Owen Valley High School. The plaque was presented to Dev at the Owen Valley High School Awards program. Dev plans to study Engineering at Purdue University this fall.

Each year emotions are high as students who have worked so hard to achieve academic excellence walk to the stage to receive their awarded scholarship; however, this year more than most was an especially touching event. The largest scholarship that your OCCF has ever awarded, the Morgan L. Drescher Family Scholarship was presented in memory of Morgan Drescher’s granddaughter, Joanne Drescher Caudill, whose bequest in her will made this scholarship possible. The Dick (Mr. Dyar) & Sue Dyar Scholarship was presented in memory of long-time educator, entrepreneur, and community pillar, Dick Dyar. And the Tri Kappa Vocational Scholarship was presented in memory of dedicated Tri-Kappa member, Shirley Money Wilson. You can view the photos from Sunday’s event on our Owen County Community Foundation Facebook page and on our website www.owencountycf.org on the Scholarship Program page.

This year three scholarships were presented for the first time: Geraldine & Wilma Bucklew Educational Scholarship, Morgan L. Drescher Family Scholarship, and the William Truax Family Scholarship. Many scholarships have different eligibility requirements; however, one element remains the same across the board – they make higher education more accessible and affordable for Owen County students. The complete list of scholarships awarded this year is listed below.

Seniors for the next graduating class can look forward to the kick-off of their scholarship season this fall. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep up to date with scholarship announcements coming later this summer; these will also be posted on our website.

We thank all of the generous donors, Owen Valley High School for the use of their facilities, our caterer, Cassie Britton, our program photographer, Casey Shively, and all of our guest presenters and OCCF volunteers that made this program possible!

Your OCCF was established in 1994 and during our 28-year history over $9 million in grants and scholarships have been distributed. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for all citizens of Owen County, now and for generations to come, and are guided by our values of philanthropy, leadership, integrity, excellence, and respect. For more information on the scholarships awarded or to begin your own philanthropic journey, please call 812-829-1725, or stop by our office located on the Courthouse Square at 60 E Market Street in Spencer!

OCCF Scholarships Awarded in 2022

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, Full tuition at Purdue University + $900/year - Dev Patel

NEW Geraldine & Wilma Bucklew Educational Scholarship, $1,200.00 - Mackenzie Carver

NEW Morgan L. Drescher Family Scholarship, $40,000.00 - Logan Bridges

NEW William Truax Family Scholarship, $800.00 - Marina Knieriem

Babbs Supermarket Scholarship, $2,000.00 - Marissa Taylor

Bennie J & Joan R Woodruff Scholarship, $11,200.00 - Lucas Hendershot

Braysville Homemakers Scholarship, $300.00 - Ethan Fulk

Charles T. Cooper Scholarship, $300.00 - Haley Frank

Charles W. Edwards Scholarship, $500.00 - Maleah Kristoff

Clinton & Louise Abrell Scholarship, $500.00 - Breanna Davis

Coyne Family Scholarship, $1,500.00 - Kenzington Brown

David Campbell Gray Scholarship, $400.00 - James Truax

Dick (Mr. Dyar) & Sue Dyar Scholarship – Part 1, $500.00 - Cloe Sharpee

Dick (Mr. Dyar) & Sue Dyar Scholarship – Part 2, $500.00 - Norah Beeman

2021 Dick (Mr. Dyar) & Sue Dyar Scholarship - Renewed, $500.00 - Julianna Hartman

Educators Philanthropic Investment Chapter (EPIC) Scholarship, $1,300.00 - Marissa Taylor

Elliott Hickam Memorial Scholarship, $900.00 - Marissa Taylor

Erika Wells Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.00 - Breanna Davis

Freedom Alumni Scholarship, $900.00 - Zackary Hamilton

Gary McCarter Scholarship, $1,000.00 - Nathan Goss

George & Nancy Thurston Scholarship, $5,100.00 - Grace Coryea

Gosport Alumni Scholarship, $400.00 - Olivia Wainscott

Gosport Lions Club Scholarship, $400.00 - Emily Wright

Ione W. Fulk Scholarship, $3,000.00 - Abigail Herrington

James P. Root Scholarship, $800.00 - Bethlee Von Bokern

Jefferson Twp/Coal City Alumni Scholarship, $1,100.00 - Haley Frank

Jeffrey Wayne Johnson Scholarship, $400.00 - Victoria Hey

Jim & Wilma Fulford Scholarship, $800.00 - Kyndall Drake

John Moore Scholarship, $400.00 - Zackary Hamilton

Josephine Brown Owens Scholarship, $1,000.00 - Haley Frank

Judy Hamilton Education Scholarship, $800.00 -Victoria Hey

Lloyd H & Rosalie E Lucas Agri-Science Scholarship - 4H, $500.00 - David Stone

Lloyd H & Rosalie E Lucas Agri-Science Scholarship - FFA, $500.00 - David Stone

Loretta Heidrick Memorial Scholarship, $800.00 - Kayla Kyle

Lyle & Marion Brighton Scholarship, $700.00 - Alexandra Sartelle

MacMorran Family Scholarship – Part 1, $1,550.00 - Victoria Hey

MacMorran Family Scholarship – Part 2, $500.00 - Phillip Meek

MacMorran Family Scholarship – Part 3, $500.00 - Grace Pendleton

MacMorran Family Scholarship – Part 4, $500.00 - Emily Stierwalt

2021 MacMorran Family Scholarship – Renewed, $1,000.00 - Abigail Herrington

2021 MacMorran Family Scholarship – Renewed, $1,550.00 - Maleah Kristoff

Margaret Marley Pinkston Scholarship, $1,300.00 - Waid Stormes

Mearl & LaVerne Brown Scholarship, $400.00 - McCartney Wright

Melvin R. & Margaret A. Hall Nursing Scholarship, $700.00 - Emily Stierwalt

Michael Job Vocational Scholarship, $1,100.00 - Emily Stierwalt

Mildred E Harbison Scholarship, $1,900.00 - Brock Rosenberger

Monroe, Long & Butts Vocational Scholarship, $1,000.00 - Ethan Fulk

Myrtle S. Marshall Business Scholarship, $5,621.00 - Nathan Goss

Our Community Bank Scholarship, $900.00 - Andrea Wood

Owen County Farm Bureau Scholarship – Part 1, $1,000.00 - David Stone

Owen County Farm Bureau Scholarship – Part 2, $2,000.00 - Victoria Worland

Owen County I.U. Varsity Club Scholarship, $500.00 - Cloe Sharpee

Owen Valley FFA Scholarship, $500.00 - Brock Rosenberger

Patricksburg Alumni Scholarship, $1,000.00 - Matthew Crum

PFC Brett Wood Memorial Scholarship, $500.00 - Brock Rosenberger

Quincy Alumni Scholarship – Part 1, $500.00 - Zackary Hamilton

Quincy Alumni Scholarship – Part 2, $500.00 - Lily Wallace

Quincy Alumni Scholarship – Part 3, $500.00 - Emily Wright

Quincy Alumni Scholarship – Part 4, $500.00 - McCartney Wright

Rebecca & William Applegate Scholarship, $500.00 - Elizabeth Johnson

Roma Wilson Scholarship, $4,200.00 - Victoria Hey

Ronald E. & Carol L. Patterson Dillingham Scholarship – Part 1, $3,000.00 - Andrea Wood

Ronald E. & Carol L. Patterson Dillingham Scholarship – Part 2, $3,000.00 - Ryan Woodward

Sons of American Legion Joe Carmichael Memorial Scholarship – Part 1, $500.00 - Zackary Hamilton

Sons of American Legion Joe Carmichael Memorial Scholarship – Part 2, $500.00 - Jaden Padgett

Spencer Alumni Scholarship – Part 1, $800.00 - Matthew Crum

Spencer Alumni Scholarship – Part 2, $800.00 - Haley Frank

Tri Kappa Cochrane Royer Scholarship, $1,500.00 - Norah Beeman

Tri Kappa Continuing Education Scholarship, $500.00 - Allison Staples

Tri Kappa Lillian Dyar Music Scholarship, $700.00 - Norah Beeman

Tri Kappa Vocational Scholarship, $300.00 - Katelyn Collier

Vada Baker Scholarship, $1,650.00 - James Truax

West & Parrish & Pedigo Scholarship, $1,000.00 - Matthew Crum

Woody & Barry Franklin Scholarship, $400.00 - Jerry McBee

