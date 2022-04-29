ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Unplugging’ with Matt Walsh

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzcpA_0fOWsOqy00

We can all use a little break from our devices and the new movie ‘Unplugging’ does just that. The hilarious comedy stars Matt Walsh, Eva Longoria, Nicole Byer, Lea Thompson.

‘Unplugging’ connects in theaters on April 22 and is available On Demand and all digital formats on April 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

How this student overcame ADHD learning challenges in a post-COVID classroom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The COVID-19 pandemic upended the lives of everyone, particularly children, and the full effects may not be known for some time. After a lengthy period of remote learning, kids returned to the classroom and faced a new set of struggles. Some families may be worried that their child fell behind in […]
KIDS
PIX11

NFL Draft 2022: Jets and Giants first-round picks

LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants. The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven. […]
NFL
PIX11

Man sentenced for shooting that nearly hit two children in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged gang member from Manhattan was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a June 2021 incident where he fired multiple shots on a Bronx street, narrowly missing two children. The man, 28-year-old Michael Lopez, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on Jan. 28. “A 13-year-old girl and her […]
BRONX, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Matt Walsh
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
PIX11

Community outraged by allegations of racism against NJ principal

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — School board members in Elizabeth, New Jersey knew they would have to address a troubling situation during their regularly scheduled meeting: allegations of racism against a school principal. Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said the board is “outraged” by the incident, adding it was “immediately addressed.” A municipal source close to the matter […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

Recognize them? Police seek 4 in Queens shooting that injured 3 teens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a new photo of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured an innocent 14-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week. The newly released image shows one suspect holding up a handgun and pointing it. PIX11 News also obtained video that captured the sound […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Analise Scarpaci’s back on Broadway in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

There’s no doubt Analise Scarpaci can sing. The 20-something actress is back on Broadway in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ after the show closed twice for two years. The Staten Island-raised singer/songwriter always dreamed of being on Broadway, but now that dream is even bigger. She recently released her debut E.P. ‘Pathetic Little Dreamer’ and performed at Feinstein’s/54 […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

The pandemic created new challenges for people with ADHD, but one CEO found a secret to success

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Working from home, Zoom and FaceTime sessions, social distancing, mask-wearing — the way we live changed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That change in structure also triggered a response in people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, commonly referred to as ADHD. PIX11 News spoke with Andrew Fingerman, the CEO of a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Baby dropped from Brooklyn balcony: NYPD

MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 6-month-old boy was dropped from a second-floor balcony early Thursday morning, police said. Police notified about the incident, which happened about 4:50 a.m., at the hospital. The baby boy was dropped from the balcony by a woman, who police said is possibly his mother. The residence the incident happened at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy