NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 65 will be closed again on Sunday at Highway 25 in Robertson County on Sunday for partial demolition of the overpass. The work, which began last weekend, will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across Highway 25 to keep traffic moving.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO