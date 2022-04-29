ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard drives with personal info of customers, employees stolen from Tukwila L&I office

By Ty Vinson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11prZV_0fOWrBLK00

A burglary at a Tukwila regional office for the State Department of Labor & Industries might have put some people’s personal information at risk.

According to a press release from L&I, the Tukwila Police Department is investigating the March 28 burglary after someone stole hard drives, laptops, cellphones, office equipment and more from the building.

The hard drives had files on them that may have contained information about people who have had business with the specific location, as well as some employees. The information may include Social Security numbers, financial or payment account numbers, email addresses and passwords for online accounts, dates of birth, medical or health insurance information and more.

As of Friday, L&I has had no indication that the information has been used in any way, and the data is hard to access without “considerable effort and technical knowledge,” according to the release.

The department has notified the State Office of the Attorney General, and a call center has been activated for people to get questions answered. Its phone number is 1-833-940-2302 and it’s open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT on weekdays.

The agency is also offering free credit monitoring to those who have done any business or have any relation to the specific office in Tukwila, according to the release.

“We know how concerning it can be when your information may have been improperly accessed,” said Steve Reinmuth, L&I assistant director for Field Services and Public Safety. “We’re making it a priority to investigate this and notify the public. We’re also setting up help for those who may need it.”

The department also hired a special assistant attorney general with expertise in data security incidents to advise them on the extent of the damage, according to the release.

Comments / 2

