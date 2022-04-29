ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Virus might be behind mystery child hepatitis cases: US agency

By Kevin C. Cox
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gASMd_0fOWrASb00
CDC recommends children stay up to date on their vaccinations and that parents and caregivers practice preventive actions such as hand hygiene, avoiding people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touch the eyes, nose or mouth /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Nine young children from Alabama affected by a mysterious hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) all tested positive for a common pathogen called adenovirus 41, a study by the US health agency said Friday.

The children, who ranged in age from about one to six years old and were all previously healthy, are among around 170 cases across 11 countries in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization. Another state, Wisconsin, is investigating a death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new paper is specifically about the cluster in Alabama, even as investigations continue nationwide.

"At this time, we believe adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases, but other potential environmental and situational factors are still being investigated," the CDC said in a statement that accompanied the study.

Adenovirus 41 is known to cause gastroenteritis in children, but "it is not usually known as a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children," the agency said.

However, an investigation had ruled out other common exposures, including Covid; hepatitis viruses A, B, and C (the most common causes of hepatitis in the US); autoimmune hepatitis and Wilson disease.

The nine Alabama cases occurred between October 2021 and February 2022. Three experienced acute liver failure, two of whom required liver transplants.

"All patients have recovered or are recovering, including the two transplant recipients," the paper said.

Six tested positive for Epstein-Barr Virus but did not have antibodies, which implies an earlier infection, not active.

Before hospitalization, most of the children experienced vomiting and diarrhea, while some experienced upper respiratory symptoms. During hospitalization, most had yellowing eyes and yellowing skin (jaundice), and enlarged livers.

Last week, the CDC issued a health alert to notify doctors and public health authorities to be on the lookout for similar cases.

Wisconsin is investigating four cases, including two children who had severe outcomes, one who needed a liver transplant and one fatality. Cases have also been reported in Illinois and elsewhere.

CDC recommends children stay up to date on their vaccinations and that parents and caregivers practice preventive actions such as hand hygiene, avoiding people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

Adenoviruses are commonly spread by close personal contact, respiratory droplets and surfaces. There are more than 50 types of adenoviruses, which most commonly cause the cold, but also many other diseases.

Comments / 9

summerdays
2d ago

funny how they are trying to blame the virus for the side effects of the vaccine

Reply(1)
9
Related
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis B#Hepatitis C Virus#Cdc
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
IFLScience

"Very Unusual" Rise In Cases Of Severe Liver Damage Seen In Children Across UK, US, and Europe

An unusual rise in liver damage cases in children has been seen in the UK, US and Europe, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to closely monitor the situation. On April 5, the WHO was informed of 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) in children under the age of 10 in Scotland. Three days later, it had received reports of 74 cases across the UK. Usually in Scotland, there are around 7-8 cases in a year in patients without underlying conditions. Similar cases have been reported in Alabama, with a few cases also being reported in Ireland and Spain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy