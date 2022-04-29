ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coronado Times

David Warner Gilby (1970-2022)

By Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 2 days ago

David Warner Gilby, beloved and cherished husband, father, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLsvz_0fOWqPYt00
David Warner Gilby

David was born in Middletown, Ohio, to his parents, Stephen and Betty Gilby, on June 26, 1970. He joined his two older sisters, Joan (Stevning) and Karen (Esterbrook), completing their family of five. David enjoyed a special spot in his family as the youngest and the only boy.

Early on, his sisters recognized his affinity for Karaoke and had him perform countless shows in their basement. Thus began David’s lifelong love affair with music.

David also honed his golf and tennis skills and became accomplished in both. In golf, he was named MVP and ‘first team’ in the Ohio Mid-Miami League his senior year at Lemon-Monroe High School, class of 1988. He was also active on his local tennis and swim teams. David graduated from The Ohio State University in 1993 with a BA in journalism and advertising. His senior year, he served as president of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Ohio State. His Karaoke skills were further refined during his time at OSU.

After graduating, David’s first job was as a stand-in on the movie, “The Shawshank Redemption.” After this film experience, David announced at the family Thanksgiving table, circa 1994, that he was moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He became a page at NBC on The Tonight Show, then worked in marketing for some of the major studios. From there, he moved on to the music industry producing music videos with a team of directors.

David fell into the tech world through the music industry with the birth of music downloads. Asked to produce some of the very first video webcasts for bands and major advertising brands, he realized the great potential for online music. Subsequently, David joined the company MP3.com in San Diego where he participated in the company going public along with all of the ups and downs of the early stages of the online music industry.

David helped several start-ups grow and develop their businesses. At ChaCha he launched and managed sales and business development for the burgeoning search engine company. Later, he spent nearly 10 years with SweetLabs, a leading app developer and partner for device manufacturers, where he drove product revenues and forged strategic relationships and partnerships with leading companies. More recently, he had joined SleepScore Labs working to use data to improve health through optimal sleep. Although he loved his work, it was his enduring relationships and jovial camaraderie with his colleagues that he valued most.

David’s passion for Ohio State football fortuitously led him to his other great love in life. While visiting Los Angeles to attend the Ohio State vs. UCLA Rose Bowl game in 2001, David met his future wife, Karoline “Karrie” Koop. They married in 2003 at Christ Church in Coronado; they settled in Coronado and started a family. David’s two sons, Gage and Alexander, were his pride and joy.

David continued to be an avid golfer and was often seen at the Coronado golf course with his sons or friends playing the back nine. David also loved discovering new restaurants, traveling with his family and friends, bike riding around the island and cheering on the Padres.

David’s true loves were always music, family and friends. Music fueled him and spoke to him. If he wasn’t attending local concerts, he was listening to and discussing music with the music club that he started with friends. “Where words fail, music speaks” and music was a constant for him.

David was a devoted father who adored his children and his six nephews and one niece. He coached his son’s basketball team and was a constant fixture on the sidelines of the volleyball courts and baseball fields cheering on his boys. He was a loving and loyal son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle who was an integral and cherished member of the Gilby, Koop, Rice, Stevning and Conner extended families. Always kind, approachable, and fun-loving, David touched many lives and his network of friends is vast. To know David was to love him, and his loss is mourned by so many.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edgar & Mildred Moore, his paternal grandmother, Marjorie James, and his Aunt Barbara Surber.

There will be a memorial service for David on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 1114 Ninth Street.

David was an active volunteer with The Monarch School in San Diego.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David’s name: https://monarchschools.org/donations/ .

A memorial fund has been established in the names of Alexander and Gage Gilby at CalPrivate Bank. Donations can be made in their names and mailed to 801 Orange Avenue Suite #101, Coronado, CA 92118.

The story David Warner Gilby (1970-2022) appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Coronado Times .

Comments / 0

Related
The Coronado Times

Karl Mueller Honored by the Classroom of the Future Foundation with ‘2022 Innovative Superintendent Award’

Source: Coronado Unified School District Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller was selected by the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF) Board of Directors to receive the foundation’s Innovative […] The story Karl Mueller Honored by the Classroom of the Future Foundation with ‘2022 Innovative Superintendent Award’ appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Coronado Times

Crown City Comedy Brings Laughter to Coronado

“Comedy is not as easy as it appears!” Take it from comedian Taylor Dunn, whose day job is in the Navy. He expresses that people are surprised that stand-up comedy […] The story Crown City Comedy Brings Laughter to Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Japanese Stake Experience Featuring Exclusive Japanese Seafood & A5 Wagyu Steak

You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind dining experience with chef Sergio Jimenez on April 26th. Our Japanese Stake Experience menu will feature traditional Japanese dishes prepared with high-quality, unique ingredients from […] The story Japanese Stake Experience Featuring Exclusive Japanese Seafood & A5 Wagyu Steak appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Blue Bridge Hospitality.
CORONADO, CA
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Downloads#Ohio State Football#Mid Miami League#Lemon Monroe High School#The Ohio State University#Ba#Osu#Nbc
The Coronado Times

Lynda Rutledge Shares Joy of Writing “West with Giraffes”

“Few true friends have I known and two were giraffes…” sets the tone for the historical, adventurous, and powerful best-selling novel West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. She was delighted […] The story Lynda Rutledge Shares Joy of Writing “West with Giraffes” appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Islanders Baseball Goes 3-1 in Lions Tournament

For anyone who has ever had the opportunity to play in, or heard of, the Lions Baseball Tournament, you know it is one of the country’s most challenging prep baseball […] The story Islanders Baseball Goes 3-1 in Lions Tournament appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Clark Fahrenthold.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

100 Years of the Coronado Flower Show – April 23 & 24

Submitted by the Coronado Floral Association Celebrating 100 years, Coronado Flower Show is this weekend on April 23 & 24. The Coronado Floral Association is asking the community to go […] The story 100 Years of the Coronado Flower Show – April 23 & 24 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Tracy Tempest Emerald Keeper of the Month

Meet Tracy Tempest. People who paddle in South Bay know her as the “Turtle Whisperer” because she has a special connection with the turtle population in the Bay. You may […] The story Tracy Tempest Emerald Keeper of the Month appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Emerald Keepers.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Monthly Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation, April 12

Did you know that people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease? It’s true. If this disease touches your life, don’t miss the opportunity to become more […] The story Monthly Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation, April 12 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Fundraiser for Jaime Guzman and Family

Source: GoFundMe As most of his friends, fans and loved ones know, our beloved Jaime Guzman (owner of Coronado Barbers) has been battling cancer for nearly three years. His sweet […] The story Fundraiser for Jaime Guzman and Family appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

FOCUS Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Special Grant of $40,000 to a Non-Profit to help SD Children!

Written by Denise Donato-McConnell FOCUS Executive Vice President FOCUS is an all volunteer organization with the mission to assist in the comfort and betterment of battered, abused, homeless, disabled and […] The story FOCUS Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Special Grant of $40,000 to a Non-Profit to help SD Children! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich Honored

Staying calm during a stressful situation was key, as Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich helped save the life of her friend’s mom, Frances Rogers. Henrich, who has lived in Coronado […] The story Coronado Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich Honored appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing

  San Diego-born patisserie and bakery Le Parfait Paris is excited to announce their newest outpost, located in Coronado, opening today, April 12. Known for their award winning desserts, macarons, […] The story Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Lamb’s “Million Dollar Quartet” Blazes as Memorable Experience

If you don’t read the rest of this, know this: Go see it. Since moving to Coronado I haven’t had the pleasure of a Lamb’s Players Theatre production. We got comfortable in our seats and reviewed the playbill inside the beautiful building with the intimate space and a charming, detailed set. The announcements were made and the lights went down to soon come up — surprising me with the cast quickly on stage and in position. I was immediately delighted and sucked back into the pure joy of community theatre-going.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Contribute to the Jean Landon Inspiration Award Scholarship Fund

Submitted by Friends of Jean Landon Just before Covid, some Coronado community members started a local scholarship called the Jean Landon Inspiration Award. It is to be awarded to a Coronado High […] The story Contribute to the Jean Landon Inspiration Award Scholarship Fund appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Proclamations Galore at Council Meeting, and Term Limits, Parking and Zuniga Jetty

The April 5th City Council meeting was filled with proclamations, beginning with the Coronado Flower Show Week, April 18 to 24. Flower Show Chair Diana Drummey, Homefront Chair Lisa Daniels, […] The story Proclamations Galore at Council Meeting, and Term Limits, Parking and Zuniga Jetty appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
338
Followers
377
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy