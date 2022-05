Samantha Sinclair-Via has been surrounded by health problems for much of her life, and is determined to get a bill passed for those she's been fighting for since 2008. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act has already passed through the House, but advocates are still in need of Senate support. If passed, the bill would allow people exposed to contaminated drinking water at MCB Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station from 1953 to 1987 to sue the government and potentially recover damages for harm caused by the water.

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO