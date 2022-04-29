ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

‘Not guilty’: Corner crossers cleared of all charges

By WyoFile Staff
 2 days ago
A six-member Carbon County jury ruled Friday that four Missouri hunters are not guilty of criminal trespass, or trespass to hunt, for corner crossing past Elk...

Corner-crossing prosecutor: Stop sharing public documents

UPDATE April 15 — Calling prosecutors’ motion to limit the distribution of public court documents a request for a “gag order,” Carbon County Circuit Court Judge Susan Stipe on Friday denied that motion. During a two-and-a-half-hour motions hearing, which was live-streamed, Stipe also denied motions to...
Corner crossing jury empaneled, opening arguments delivered

A three-woman, four-man Carbon County jury heard a prosecutor allege Wednesday that four Missouri hunters “wanted an opportunity to challenge the law” when they corner crossed to access public land while hunting near Elk Mountain Ranch. County Prosecutor Ashley Mayfield Davis told the jury that the hunters had...
Jury finds four corner-crossing hunters not guilty of trespass

After fewer than two hours of deliberation Friday, a Carbon County jury found four Missouri hunters not guilty of trespassing for corner crossing at the Elk Mountain Ranch in 2021. The three-woman, three-man panel returned the not-guilty verdicts on criminal trespass charges and on an alternative theory of trespassing to...
