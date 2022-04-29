ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4/29

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear skies tonight mean more chilly...

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
News 12

Rain overnight; wet weather kicks off workweek across Long Island

Overnight rain will lead into a cloudy Monday with periods of rain showers throughout the day. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says high temperatures Monday will reach 56 degrees. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers returning late Tuesday night. Highs near 60 and lows near 48. WEDNESDAY:...
Weather
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
WKRN News 2

Active weather pattern for the work week

As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, making for a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will gust up to 20 mph out of the west. As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, […]
News 12

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday on Long Island; rain returns Monday

Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. Afternoon clouds will build in ahead of rain showers that will arrive early Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon and evening clouds slowly...
WGAL

Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
The Independent

Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...
WHIO Dayton

Sunny, quiet day; Strong storms possible by tomorrow morning

TODAY: It’ll be quiet this morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Sunshine and a few clouds return today. Mild with highs in the low 70s. Clouds increase tonight with rain showers by Tuesday morning. TUESDAY: Rain showers in the morning. Highs reach the middle 70s with breezy...
