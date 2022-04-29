ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Former state AG back in jail for alleged probation violation

Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it was taken into custody Friday on an alleged probation violation, more than a month after she was charged with drunken driving, officials said. Kathleen Kane, 55,...

www.thetelegraph.com

