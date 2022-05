A pair of clubs in the NL West - the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7) and the San Francisco Giants (14-8) - clash on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium. The Giants are an away underdog (+155) at the Dodgers (-180). The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (1-1) against the Giants and Carlos Rodon (3-0).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO