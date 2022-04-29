Onalaska School District task force recommends referendum to help address facility needs

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — An Onalaska School District Facilities Task Force recommends 10 actions for the district, including scheduling a referendum to address the top needs.

The report, presented to the school board this week, cites “substantial infrastructure needs for both the middle and high schools that far surpass the district’s ability to address them through the normal budgeting process. At a minimum, these requirements must be addressed to simply maintain the facilities the district has.”

The task force, which included residents from throughout the district’s attendance area, compiled the report after meeting four times from February to April.

Noting a desire to address all needs for the middle and high school, task force members acknowledged, “We realize that the community’s willingness to support both may be limited.”

In that light, the report recommends higher priority for the middle school than the high school.

Other recommendations include:

Add the Boys and Girls Club to the middle school, which the report says “would add great value to the school, local youth, and the community overall.”

The French Road site has little value in supporting district goals.

District office renovations/improvements “are not recommended at this time due to far greater needs in the middle and high schools.”

Similarly, Rider’s Club Road improvements are not recommended because of greater needs in the middle and high schools.

Needs of Eagle Bluff, Irving Pertzsch and Northern Hills schools are valid but should take lower priority than the middle and high schools. “These needs could be addressed as part of the district budgeting process,” the report says.

In a district news release Friday, board President Ann Garrity said, in part, “As a board, we will carefully review the task force’s recommendations as we develop a potential solution for our community’s consideration. We look forward to continuing to engage our community in this important process as we move forward.”

District leaders and the board plan to ask for residents’ feedback. They plan to provide information on the survey will be available in the coming weeks.

The full task force report is available here .

