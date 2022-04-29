ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCC hosts 3D chalk and paint events to engage with art students, Tulsans on accessible expression

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
“One thing I love about Jan’s work is she uses accessible materials,”

TULSA, Okla. — Artist and Oklahoma native Jan Riggin is bringing her talents to Tulsa through a “Meet the Artist & Body Painting Workshop” at Tulsa Community Technical College’s (TCC) Thomas K. McKeon Center for Creativity Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Riggin’s artwork has been featured on BuzzFeed, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NBC and ABC News, and now Tulsans can learn how she creates three-dimensional optical illusions using simple materials.

“One thing I love about Jan’s work is she uses accessible materials,” explained Annina Collier, Dean & GKFF Endowed Chair of the Center for Creativity. “If you are inspired by the workshop, you can continue painting at home with a $10 investment in face paint and brushes.”

The event is free, and all supplies are provided. No registration is needed. For those who can’t make it in-person, you can watch a live stream.

Prior to this workshop, Riggins hosted a 3D chalk workshop for TCC art students Thursday evening.

“Chalk art is temporary. So really, it’s all about the process of getting it down, having [the process] be interactive, where people can really get involved with the image.”

At the event, Riggins told FOX23 the big take away for events like these is the fact that art can surprise you, even if it’s temporary.

Riggins explained, “It’s amazing when people understand that it’s a trick. I say, it’s a magic trick almost, and it’s awesome to be able to see that reaction.”

She continued, explaining that these events can add to the fun due to the audience actively interacting with the pieces.

“It’s always fun doing this in front of people or at a festivial, so you can see what they’re looking at,” she explained. “A lot of times they’re guessing at what the image is, and then when they get in the right spot and look through a lens that I have or pull out their own camera … it’s getting that, ‘Wow!’ you know?”

At the upcoming workshop Friday, participants will be able to meet Riggins at a reception supported by the TCC Foundation, then hear a short artist’s talk where they’ll see images of 3D chalk art Riggins has created at festivals across the U.S.

After the meet and greet, Riggins will lead participants to create a 3D image on their hand using face paint.

“The hyper-realistic drawings are amazing and include animals, movie characters, popular snacks and candies, and a swimming pool that looks so inviting, one might be tempted to take a dip,” says Collier.

The 3D chalk artwork will be available for attendees to view on the third-floor courtyard of the Center for Creativity. Members of the public are also invited to see the chalk art before or after the body painting workshop.

