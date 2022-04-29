ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Paris Saint-Germain held by Strasbourg despite Kylian Mbappe double

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylian Mbappe scored a brace as newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 3-3 draw at Strasbourg in a spectacular encounter on Friday. PSG, who claimed a record-equalling 10th top-flight title last weekend, had to share the points after Anthony Caci's strike gave the hosts a last-gasp equaliser...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Gravenberch all face deeply uncertain futures as their transfers risk being delayed after the death of super agent Mino Raiola

The death of Mino Raiola has sent shockwaves across the world of football and plunged the immediate futures of an array of stars into question. Raiola was considered a 'super-agent' due to the glittering array of talent that he represented and a number will be on the move this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Caci
Person
Marco Verratti
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Alexander Djiku
Person
Kevin Gameiro
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Neymar
Person
Adrien Thomasson
Yardbarker

Report: PSG Is Beginning Extension Conversations with Star Player

Midfielder Marco Verratti has spent a decade with Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems as though the 29-year-old is ready to spend the rest of his prime years in the French capital. Verratti is under contract until 2024, but L’Equipe (via Paris Fans) reports that these next few months should be...
SOCCER
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Strasbourg#Psg#Espn
ESPN

Union's European hopes dented with 1-1 against relegated Fuerth

European hopefuls Union Berlin had to come from a goal down at home to rescue a 1-1 draw against already-relegated Greuther Fuerth on Friday to end their four-game winning run with two matches left in the season. Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota stunned the home crowd when he drilled in for the...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Notebook: Barça to leave Camp Nou for renovation; Araujo renewal; Mbappe gets French votes; Milan sale update

As we approach the end of another week in European soccer which has included Manchester City and Real Madrid's sensational seven-goal thriller in the UEFA Champions League semifinals and some wild Europa League and Europa Conference League action (all on Paramount+), we make sure that nothing escaped your notice. From Ronald Araujo's new Barcelona contract to Kylian Mbappe receiving French presidential votes, we have your covered for those hard-to-reach stories.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Majer helps Rennes beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Rennes pulled within three points of second-placed Marseille in the French race for Champions League spots after Lovro Majer scored twice to help beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 2-0 on Saturday. Rennes struggled to break down a stubborn Saint-Etienne defense until Majer chested a ball down to fire...
UEFA
BBC

Kulusevski drops to Spurs bench - team news

Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski loses his place in the Tottenham starting XI as manager Antonio Conte makes just one change from last weekend's 0-0 draw at Brentford. Brazil forward Lucas Moura comes in to replace Juventus loanee Kulusevski, who drops to the bench despite providing three goals and plenty...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton's spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham's main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal's bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Czech Republic coach `ilhavý gets contract extension

PRAGUE --  Czech Republic coach Jaroslav `ilhavý has been given a contract extension despite the team's failure to reach the World Cup in Qatar. Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek said Monday that `ilhavý will remain in charge through 2023 for European Championship qualifying, and his contract will be automatically extended if the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2024 tournament in Germany.
SOCCER
ESPN

Bayern Munich facing scrutiny for players' Ibiza party trip

BERLIN --  Bayern Munich players are facing criticism and scrutiny for taking a short holiday in Ibiza after losing 3-1 to Mainz with the Bundesliga title already wrapped up. Bayern clinched its 10th consecutive title with three rounds to spare on April 23, then followed up with a lackluster display in Mainz on Saturday. The Bavarian powerhouse was fortunate not to lose by more as Mainz hit the goal-frame four times in a dominant performance.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

New champ PSG blows 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe notched two goals and an assist but Paris Saint-Germain still felt the hangover from a record-tying 10th French league title as it blew a two-goal lead to draw with Strasbourg 3-3 on Friday. Kevin Gameiro scored against his former team to put Strasbourg...
SOCCER
ESPN

Thiago the onfield brain behind Liverpool's quadruple charge

If Liverpools first two journeys to the Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp were characterized by chaos, then the third  likely to be completed on Tuesday  ought to be defined by control. And no one is bringing more control to this remarkable quadruple-chasing team than Thiago Alcantara. People...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy