AHEAD OF THE GAME: EFL to make blind recruitment mandatory at academy level from next season in major attempt to boost opportunities for black coaches

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The EFL will take another major step in creating opportunities for black coaches next season by making blind recruitment of coaching staff at academy level mandatory for all clubs.

The so-called Rooney Rule has been in place in the EFL at first-team level since 2019, meaning clubs are obliged to interview at least one ethnic minority candidate for all vacancies but blind recruitment takes things a step further by ensuring that all identifying details are removed from a candidate’s application before the interview stage.

The scheme has been piloted by a number of EFL clubs over the last few months and will become compulsory from next season under EFL regulation 154.

The EFL considered making blind recruitment mandatory for coaching appointments at first-team level as well but such a move was considered impractical as most managers seek to appoint long-term associates to their backroom teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WxRN_0fOWoap400
The EFL is to make bind recruitment at academy level mandatory at all clubs next season

Did Boris try to Bury bad news?

The Premier League and FA were caught unawares by the Government’s confirmation last Sunday of a legislative timetable to introduce an independent regulator, which was brought forward at short notice.

Sources claim the late change was made following instructions from Downing Street, with speculation that it was done to take attention away from the Angela Rayner sexism storm.

Boris Johnson was keen to place himself front and centre of the announcement as he was interviewed at Bury’s Gigg Lane on Monday, an evocative location given Bury were expelled from the Football League following their financial collapse three years ago — precisely the sort of situation that the regulator is being brought in to address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfTT2_0fOWoap400
Prime minister Boris Johnson was interviewed at Bury's Gigg Lane stadium on Monday

PFA stuck with virtual reality

Players will be denied their end-of-season knees-up for the third year in row with the Professional Footballers’ Association again opting to run their annual awards as a virtual event.

While most end-of-season dinners have returned this year, the PFA were unable to guarantee a date due to uncertainty over Covid — and the resultant fixture backlog — so their awards will take place online on June 9.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is favourite to win the Players’ Player of the Year Award for the second time, with Kevin De Bruyne his only real rival.

The Manchester City midfielder would become the first player to win the award three times if he tops the poll of his fellow professionals to clinch the Premier League’s most coveted individual honour for a third successive season.

England stars' Qatar opt-out

The FA will give England players the choice of opting out of a planned statement condemning human rights abuses in Qatar and the host nation’s treatment of gay people ahead of the World Cup.

The issue was discussed at an FA board meeting this week which concluded that the players would be given the option of whether to sign up to a statement, rather than enforcing a collective approach.

The players have also been told they are free to discuss human rights problems in public if they wish after Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson both condemned Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers while on England duty in the March international break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pz2Q1_0fOWoap400
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is favourite to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award

BT Sport shaken by intruder

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a security breach at BT Sport which saw a member of the public confront production staff during their live coverage of Premier League matches earlier this month.

The intruder was able to avoid security at BT Sport’s Olympic Park studios and make his way to the broadcaster’s production suite where he approached several employees before the alarm was raised.

BT Sport have launched an urgent review of security after staff were left shaken up by the incident and the matter has been referred to the police. BT Sport declined to comment.

