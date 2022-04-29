ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick confirms he will take on the Austria job when he finishes as Manchester United interim boss at the end of the season... calling the position an 'honour'

By Chris Wheeler
 2 days ago

Ralf Rangnick will become the manager of Austria when he steps down as Manchester United’s interim boss at the end of the season.

Rangnick has signed a two-year deal until Euro 2024 after he was chosen to succeed Franco Foda, as revealed by Sportsmail.

‘It is an honour to take on the role,’ said Rangnick. ‘I am particularly excited about contesting the European Championship in Germany with a young, success-hungry team.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeadT_0fOWoY0U00
Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he will take over as the Austria manager at the end of the season

Rangnick will still go ahead with his two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford. The German has three games left in charge before handing over to Erik ten Hag, and there will be another key change at United after it emerged yesterday that the club’s transfer negotiator, head of corporate development Matt Judge, has resigned.

A number of players could be making their Old Trafford farewells against Brentford on Monday, but Rangnick will not pick a team based on sentiment.

‘It is not about making gifts to players,’ he said. ‘It’s about getting the best possible result.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvErA_0fOWoY0U00
Rangnick will still continue his two-year consultancy role at Manchester United

