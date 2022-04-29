ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Frank Lampard vows to STAY at Everton 'as long as they want me' even if they are relegated... insisting he will 'do everything' to restore the club's reputation no matter what division they're in

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Frank Lampard has made clear his intention to lead Everton's fightback in the future - no matter what division they are in.

With the threat of relegation real, it has inevitably led to questions whether Lampard and his staff will remain at the helm if the worst comes to the worst. The 43-year-old is convinced Everton will get out of their current predicament and be able to start afresh again in the summer.

But he is also a realist and accepts there will be scrutiny if Everton fall into the Championship, particularly as major shareholder Farhad Moshiri has a record for not showing patience with managers - Lampard is the seventh permanent boss in the Iranian's six years at the club.

Frank Lampard has said he wants to stay on as Everton manager even if they are relegated

Ahead of a must win clash against his former club Chelsea, Lampard said: 'I don't want to get drawn on that question but what I will say is I have loved every minute of being at this club. Sometimes people from the outside ask me, because of the position we are in: "Are you enjoying it?"

'I absolutely love it. I've been welcomed incredibly well by the fans and I will do everything to get this club back to where I want it to be. I'm not going to jump into the future because it's not worth it.

'But, in terms of my dedication to this job, I will give it absolutely everything for as long as Everton want me here and I can get them to where I think we can get to.'

Lampard, who has yet to hear from the Football Association about whether he will be charged for comments made after last week's Merseyside derby, used his press conference to again raise his frustrations about decisions Everton never got at Anfield.

Toffees are in a relegation fight but Lampard said he'd stay 'as long as Everton want me here'
Lampard was still griping about Anthony Gordon (left) not getting a penalty against Liverpool

The main one revolved around Anthony Gordon not getting a penalty in the second half, after tumbling under pressure from Joel Matip. The England Under-21 international had earlier been booked for simulation, leading to criticisms that he goes to ground too easily.

'I think it's unfair to put that on Anthony,' said Lampard. 'He doesn't feel it, he's a dedicated boy who just wants to play well for this club. I played for a long time, if I changed direction and there was contact, you would go down. That is not diving.

'That has happened for years and years with English players, foreign players, Premier League players, Championship players. There is a debate over the first half one against Liverpool but the most definite thing for me in that game is the penalty that should have been given in the second half.'

