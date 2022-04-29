ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle extend unbeaten record to 16 as the star mare lands second successive Punchestown Champion Hurdle

By Marcus Townend
 2 days ago

Honeysuckle extended her unbeaten record to 16 races as she landed Friday’s Punchestown Champion Hurdle by three lengths in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

The 1-5 favourite lost momentum at the final hurdle but still pulled three lengths clear of Echoes In Rain.

Henry de Bromhead-trained Honeysuckle has now won 12 Grade One races, which include the last two Champion Hurdles and the last three Irish Champion Hurdles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3G4X_0fOWoWF200
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle landed the Punchestown Champion Hurdle on Friday

The eight-year-old mare will be back in the autumn when a showdown with Nicky Henderson’s scintillating Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Constitution Hill will be highly anticipated.

Blackmore said: ‘She is incredibly talented. She always does what she has to do. She takes it to a whole new level and blows good horses out of the water.’

On his final ride before retirement, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National winner Robbie Power finished last of the six runners on Teahupoo.

