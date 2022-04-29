ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Gerrard praises former club Liverpool for being patient with Jurgen Klopp after the German performed a U-turn on his Anfield exit plan and agreed a new deal at the club

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Steven Gerrard hailed former club Liverpool for showing patience with Jurgen Klopp after the German signed a new contract at Anfield until 2026.

Klopp has Liverpool on the brink of a remarkable quadruple – they won the Carabao Cup, they have reached the FA Cup Final, have one foot in the Champions League Final and are one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

Yet after taking charge of the Reds in 2015, Klopp finished eighth in his debut campaign had to wait four years for his first trophy – the 2019 Champions League. Then in 2020, he ended the club's 30-year wait for a league title.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal to stay at Anfield until 2026 on Thursday
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard hailed his former club for being patient with the German

'I think that's part of Jurgen's journey that people don't ever talk about because of the recent success,' said former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who took over as manager of Aston Villa last November.

'But in the first year he took over in October and it was very challenging. He changed a lot of personnel. He was given time to build something extremely special.

'I know that's not always the case. We can't always expect that just because one manager' ad that.

'But it shows that even when you take over a top team it takes time to get an identity across. It takes time to shape a squad to become a successful team.'

The Villa boss is expecting the club to make several signings for the first team in the summer

Gerrard also confirmed Villa would sign players this summer to go straight into the starting line-up, and others would leave.

The 42-year-old will be backed by billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and would like at least one centre-back, a holding midfielder, a wide attacker and a centre-forward.

He added: 'There will be some people moving on and there will be incomings as well. I am looking for a more settled team and we will be recruiting for the XI.'

