MARTIN KEOWN TALKS TACTICS: Beware Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's high line - a resurgent Newcastle have the tools to punish you and derail the unprecedented Quadruple bid

By Martin Keown
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Liverpool and Manchester City are tussling for dominance but Newcastle, facing both of these juggernauts in the next week, can have a huge say in who takes that league title.

They have totally transformed their season since January — so much so that only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have picked up more Premier League points than Eddie Howe’s Newcastle in 2022.

This turnaround has been nothing short of astonishing. Liverpool are a side that like to suffocate their opponents into submission — a team that was meticulously built, player by player, and window by window, to fight for this unprecedented quadruple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USWaH_0fOWoSi800
Newcastle have undergone a remarkable transformation since Eddie Howe became manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27F4HC_0fOWoSi800
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be wary of Newcastle when they travel to St James' Park

Where they are now is where Newcastle dream of being, and the supporters hope they are witnessing the start of something special. Howe arrived in November when the club were joint-bottom with Norwich on a meagre five points from 11 matches.

After nine games in charge, he had overseen only a single win. But January turned them around. Howe identified what was needed and bought well, making five signings who have suited his 4-3-3 system.

The back four had the biggest surgery with Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn all brought in. All have made major contributions — I involve Trippier in that because he helped the team kickstart their comeback before his injury, including scoring a winner against Aston Villa.

On the right of the midfield three is another impressive January signing — Bruno Guimaraes. If he is a sign of what’s to follow in this bright new future for Newcastle, then very exciting times are ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihuqK_0fOWoSi800
Bruno Guimaraes has been an inspired signing for Newcastle United and is a class act
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFmff_0fOWoSi800
Joelinton has also impressed since being converted from a centre forward to a midfielder

Bruno had to wait until March 10 for his first start but he’s been a big hit and is class act. He’s a total all-round midfielder — tenacious in the tackle, tidy and neat with the ball, but full of flair — and is on a higher level to what they’ve bought in recent years.

On the left of the midfield is Joelinton, who has been a revelation since Howe converted him from a centre forward. Jonjo Shelvey mainly sits as the deepest midfielder and he looks inspired by having Bruno beside him.

Up front they’ve mostly started with Allan Saint-Maximin on the left, new signing Chris Wood down the middle and Miguel Almiron on the right.

Howe made some interesting changes for their trip to Norwich last weekend. In a comfortable 3-0 win, Joelinton started as centre forward but was regularly moving out to wide left to allow Saint-Maximin to come in centrally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Qw4F_0fOWoSi800
Howe will be hoping to test Liverpool's formidable high line at St James' Park on Saturday

It was from that position that Joelinton grabbed himself a couple of goals. But Howe is likely to revert to his regular 4-3-3 line-up for Liverpool.

He will be wanting to test Klopp’s formidable high line at St James’ Park. Klopp’s side are the offside kings — opponents have been flagged 131 times against them this season, far more than any other team.

But just pinching possession off Liverpool can be difficult. If Newcastle can get Bruno or Shelvey on the ball, then both are capable of sending long balls forward for Saint-Maximin and Almiron to run on to from deep, with Howe hoping that’s how they can beat the offside trap.

Mind you, even if they manage that, they will then have the not-so-small matter of beating a one-v-one master in Alisson! It’s a tough ask, but Howe will hope this is one way they can exploit Liverpool.

They will know the visitors will control possession but they need to be ready to launch these counter-attacks when given the chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKd3u_0fOWoSi800
Newcastle fans finally have a team and a manager they can get behind after a torrid period

These are long-awaited days for the Geordie faithful. From where they were, staring at relegation from the Premier League, to where they are now — winning 10 of their last 14 games — the dream they had when the new owners arrived is now becoming a reality.

St James’ Park will be bouncing for this. It will be at its atmospheric best now that its supporters have a club who are competing again.

This clash is an opportunity for Newcastle to take on one of Europe’s finest, harbouring a renewed belief that they themselves can one day emulate what Liverpool are trying to achieve this season.

Daily Mail

'They seem to be ENJOYING it': Gary Neville marvels at the 'class' and 'composure' of Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race... insisting neither team feels pressure 'because of their dominance' over opponents

Gary Neville believes Manchester City and Liverpool have become so dominant they are not feeling the pressure of their ongoing title race. Jurgen Klopp's side went top for a few hours on Saturday by beating Newcastle 1-0 at St James' Park, but City hit back in style in the late kick-off, easing past Leeds 4-0 to return to the summit of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Liverpool Grab Three Points But Only One Goal

It’s a gorgeous spring day on Tyneside as the Reds take on Newcastle in the early kickoff. Jürgen Klopp fielded a rotated squad at St. James’ Park today. Trent Alexander-Arnold got a break, with Joe Gomez coming in at right-back. In the middle, he’s gone with Jordan Henderson, Naby Keïta, and James Milner, who got a rare start. The front three consisted of Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota, and Luis Díaz.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Burn
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Martin Keown
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Alisson
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Guardian

Leeds v Manchester City: match preview

For all Manchester City’s attacking verve it is unlikely they will be able to repeat the emphatic nature of Liverpool’s victory over Leeds in March. Leeds are a far more organised side under Jesse Marsch than the one brushed aside 6-0 at Anfield in the penultimate game of Marcelo Bielsa’s reign. The fact Leeds are also still in a relegation battle – despite taking 11 points from their past five games – will also make the task tougher for Pep Guardiola’s side who could have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League second leg at Real Madrid. City thumped Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad in December but Guardiola would bite your hand off for a scrappy 1-0 win at Elland Road. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Liverpool are another level': Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Newcastle 'didn't deserve to win' against Jurgen Klopp's side... but the Brazilian insists the Magpies 'want to be big'

Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Liverpool are another level to Newcastle United in every department right now. The Brazil midfielder told Sportsmail ahead of Saturday’s game that he believes his new club can bridge the gap in the coming years. But after a 1-0 defeat in which the score line...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Kane, Son goals hand Tottenham critical win in bid for Champions League

Tottenham claimed a critical win in their bid for a top four finish with a 3-1 win over Leicester on Sunday. Harry Kane headed Tottenham into the lead mid-way through the first half and Son-Heung Min doubled the lead on the hour. Son saved the best until last, curling a wonderful third with 11 minutes to go to put the gloss on the win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Quadruple
Daily Mail

Manchester United's departing transfer chief Matt Judge 'felt frustration after Ed Woodward left and guidance over his role diminished' - and he 'did NOT enjoy the same direct line to new CEO Richard Arnold'

The remarkable power struggle behind Matt Judge's exit from Manchester United has today been laid bare, leaving agents and players scrambling to change their approaches to the club ahead of a hectic summer of business. Judge, United's director of football negotiations, is currently working his notice period and will leave...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United’s players are running out of time to make an impression on incoming coach Erik ten Hag as they host Brentford this evening.Ten Hag has been appointed as the club’s next permanent manager and will take charge at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick having confirmed that he has accepted an offer to become the head coach of Austria.But United have been on a miserable run of form and have just one Premier League win in six matches.Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea ensured United avoided a third straight defeat as they welcome a Brentford side who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Eyes and ears will be on Newcastle United supporters against Liverpool

Newcastle United host Liverpool today at St. James Park, with unique eyes on the club. For one, United has a chance to play spoilers in one of the most down to the wire, exciting endings to a Premier League season of all time. The Magpies play Liverpool and Man City on back-to-back weekends. If Newcastle takes any points out of either game, it could be the deciding factor on who wins the league, so the world will be watching Newcastle heavily for the next eight days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Setback, Throwing Jurgen Klopp’s Plans Up In The Air

As the season is coming to end, Jurgen Klopp’s squad depth will become vital, as Liverpool continue on their journey to an historic quadruple. This season has seen brilliant additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad in Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz. The rise of Harvey Elliot has also been brilliant to watch, as Liverpool are starting to look set for the next few years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

