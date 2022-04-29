ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds United F.C.

EXCLUSIVE: Kalvin Phillips will REJECT a move to Manchester United in the summer out of loyalty to Leeds... but the Whites will listen to offers in the region of £60m for the midfielder if they fail to agree to a new deal

By Chris Wheeler
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kalvin Phillips will resist any attempt by Manchester United to sign him in a £60million deal this summer — because he couldn’t bear to betray Leeds fans.

As revealed by Mail+ on Friday, Phillips will be a target for a number of clubs and United could move for the England midfielder as part of a major rebuild under their new manager Erik ten Hag.

However, Leeds-born Phillips, 26, is acutely aware of the enmity between his hometown team and their bitter rivals from across the Pennines, and would be opposed to joining United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrofn_0fOWoRpP00
Kalvin Phillips will reject a move to Manchester United due to his loyalty with Leeds

Alan Smith was the last player to swap Elland Road for Old Trafford in 2004 — two years after Rio Ferdinand made the same move — and has never been forgiven by many Leeds supporters.

Eric Cantona, Arthur Graham, Joe Jordan and Gordon McQueen are the other players to join United from Leeds. Phillips has told Leeds that he wants to stay and sign a new contract, having been at the club since the age of 14. His current deal has two years left to run.

However, he can command improved terms in excess of £100,000-a-week after establishing himself as an England regular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nulET_0fOWoRpP00
Leeds were struggling for form before Phillips' return from injury at the start of April

Leeds would like to keep Phillips — but may opt to cash in if they cannot afford his salary.

Despite rejecting two offers of about £55m from West Ham in the January window, they may now consider bids closer to £60m.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are also monitoring Phillips’ situation. It has been complicated because he is in the process of switching agents, meaning that any decision could be delayed until June.

United will look to buy a defensive midfielder this summer as one of a number of new signings under Ten Hag, and have also discussed West Ham’s Declan Rice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1zcD_0fOWoRpP00
Eric Cantona pictured with Sir Alex Ferguson after signing from Leeds back in 1992

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Four Manchester United Players Look Likely To Leave The Club In The Summer

Manchester United could let go of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to a report. After Erik ten Hag was confirmed as the new manager to take over the reins at the century-old club, there have been reports of a possible exodus of the first-team squad in his first summer transfer window at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jordan
Person
Kalvin Phillips
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Graham Potter praises 'very impressive' Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says his side gave a "very impressive" performance and were "hungry to score" after beating Wolverhampton 3-0 at Molineux. MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 April at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard wants a more ruthless Aston Villa after putting away Norwich

Steven Gerrard wants more “killers” in his Aston Villa side and has challenged his players to prove they can match his ambitions after watching them struggle to put away Championship-bound Norwich in a 2-0 win on Saturday.A stoppage-time strike from Danny Ings did eventually finish off former Villa boss Dean Smith’s side, confirming their relegation after Burnley came from behind to beat Watford, but for too long Villa allowed Norwich hope with only Ollie Watkins’ first-half strike between them.After the match Gerrard said he had been happy with how Watkins and Ings combined – Ings having replaced the injured Leon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stuart Dallas suffered broken leg during Leeds defeat against Manchester City

Leeds have confirmed Stuart Dallas broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a “lengthy period” on the sidelines.The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international quickly became a fan favourite and key figure after joining from Brentford in 2015.Relegation-threatened Leeds are now reeling from the news that Dallas will be out for the remainder of the season following a 50-50 challenge with Jack Grealish in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Elland Road.“Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City,” a club statement read.“Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#New Deal#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Whites
Daily Mail

Manchester United's departing transfer chief Matt Judge 'felt frustration after Ed Woodward left and guidance over his role diminished' - and he 'did NOT enjoy the same direct line to new CEO Richard Arnold'

The remarkable power struggle behind Matt Judge's exit from Manchester United has today been laid bare, leaving agents and players scrambling to change their approaches to the club ahead of a hectic summer of business. Judge, United's director of football negotiations, is currently working his notice period and will leave...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
BBC

Haris Rauf: Yorkshire pace bowler to miss Championship game against Essex

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf will miss Yorkshire's County Championship game against Essex, starting on Thursday, because of injury. The 28-year-old did not bowl in the second innings of the draw with Kent because of a problem in his left side. Rauf is Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 14...
SPORTS
BBC

Premier League title race: Liverpool & Man City run-in fixtures

Liverpool and Manchester City yielded no ground to each other as they both won on Saturday to continue their march towards the Premier League title. Liverpool's lunchtime win over Newcastle saw them lead the table, until City thrashed Leeds United in the late kick-off to retake top spot. Naby Keita's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Norwich: Canaries relegated again

Aston Villa vs Norwich: The Canaries suffered a 2-0 home defeat at Villa Park on Saturday, confirming their relegation from the Premier League after just one season. Norwich (21 points) managed just five wins and six draws all season (23 defeats), leaving them 13 points adrift of 17th place with just four games left to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

349K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy